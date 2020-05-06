Vespa BS6 Prices Revealed

The new Vespa BS6 prices have been announced; starting from Rs 93,035 and going up to Rs 1.27 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The Italian marque have always been the crème de la crème of the Indian scooter market. The new Vespa BS6 prices confirm that the brand’s products will continue to be the most premium offerings in their respective segments. There are a total of seven models on offer with the most accessible being the Vespa 125 Urban Club while the range is topped by the Vespa SXL 149.

Vespa are currently offering two engine choices; a 125-cc and a 149-cc. While the former is the BS6-compliant, fuel-injected version of the engine we were already familiar with, the latter is powered by a new BS6-compliant, 149-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Now equipped with Variable Spark Timing the new engine produces 10.2 hp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The 125-cc models come with the safety of CBS, or combined braking system, and their larger siblings come equipped with single-channel ABS as standard. The Vespa BS6 prices are as follows:

Model Price (ex-showroom) Vespa 125 Urban Club Rs 93,035 Vespa LX Rs 96,615 Vespa ZX Rs 1.01 lakh Vespa VXL 125 Rs 1.10 lakh Vespa SXL 125 Rs 1.14 lakh Vespa VXL 149 Rs 1.23 lakh Vespa SXL 149 Rs 1.27 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese

Also read: Best 125-cc scooters spec comparo