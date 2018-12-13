Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS Radeon – Ready to Take on Urban Chaos

by Leave a Comment

The latest commuter from the TVS stable has arrived at the Bike India garage

Leaving early and sticking to a few lesser known routes makes sure I circumvent most of the traffic on my way to work. Leaving office is another matter, though. Cannot jump out early from there. So, I almost always encounter that dreaded sight of hundreds of tail-lamps. I have taken the same route home for almost a year now on different motorcycles but none has offered the convenience or comfort that the TVS Radeon does.

More than a month has passed since the Radeon became my primary mode of transport and it has changed the way I ride a motorcycle around town. Its four-speed gearbox with short ratios allows me to shift into top gear quickly and then cruise along comfortably at 50 km/h with the green Eco light glowing happily. Sifting through the urban chaos is easy thanks to the wide and well-padded seat, upright riding position, and the motorcycle’s light weight (112 kg, kerb weight).

A few of my neighbours and friends have taken a liking to the Radeon’s design and they also enquired about the motorcycle’s fuel efficiency. Our test revealed that it returns 67.75 km to a litre (highway and city combined). Oh, yes, I also took it out for a weekend ride. More on that in the upcoming report.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Location: Zen Cafe, Koregaon Park, Pune

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Fresh Inject: Yamaha FZ-S FI v2.0
Heavyweight Class: TVS Scooty Zest 110 Long Term Review
TVS-Ultraviolette Partnership May Lead to Qube 2.0 Launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap