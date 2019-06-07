Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS Organize Breakfast Ride for Apache Owners Group

by Leave a Comment

For quite a while now, TVS have been organising rides for Apache owners popularly known as AOG (Apache Owners Group).
Photo-2 WEB

TVS Apache Owners Group is a community of TVS Apache riders sharing a common platform to spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. The manufacturer recently organised a ride for the Apache Owners Group, where over 50 riders, including women, rode their bikes from Panvel to Murud; a 240-km route.

The fleet of bikes on the ride included the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Apache RR 310. The ride was flagged off from Priyanka TVS dealership in Panvel. The highlight of the ride was the scenic 50-km stretch from Alibag to Murud beach which is along the coastline of the Arabian sea. A lot of activities like games by the beach, photography sessions and special talks by experienced riders were conducted on this ride.

Apache Owners Group has an active rider base in more than 35 cities and are expanding steadily. AOG is all about creating an opportunity for riders to experience new trails and locations on their Apache motorcycles.

Story: Azaman Chothia

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Aspar tie-up with Mahindra Racing for 2015
Ducati Set Eyes On Retaining Pikes Peak Record
Harley-Davidson Announce Four new Bikes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap