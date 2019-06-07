TVS Organize Breakfast Ride for Apache Owners Group

For quite a while now, TVS have been organising rides for Apache owners popularly known as AOG (Apache Owners Group).



TVS Apache Owners Group is a community of TVS Apache riders sharing a common platform to spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. The manufacturer recently organised a ride for the Apache Owners Group, where over 50 riders, including women, rode their bikes from Panvel to Murud; a 240-km route.

The fleet of bikes on the ride included the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Apache RR 310. The ride was flagged off from Priyanka TVS dealership in Panvel. The highlight of the ride was the scenic 50-km stretch from Alibag to Murud beach which is along the coastline of the Arabian sea. A lot of activities like games by the beach, photography sessions and special talks by experienced riders were conducted on this ride.

Apache Owners Group has an active rider base in more than 35 cities and are expanding steadily. AOG is all about creating an opportunity for riders to experience new trails and locations on their Apache motorcycles.

Story: Azaman Chothia