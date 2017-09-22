TVS launch Syrah Matte Red Series for Apache RTR Range

Racy new shade to showcase racing DNA and welcome the festive season

To keep the buzz alive, and to give customers a little more variety this festive season, TVS Motor Company have launched a new shade of their popular Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 motorcycles. The new shade, called Racing Syrah Matte Red, looks gorgeous and gives both the bikes a fresh look. The interesting bit is that this paint scheme has been achieved by using a twin component thermosetting acrylic paint system with special pigment, which gives the paint its Matte Clear finish. The racy new paint job has what TVS calls an eggshell finish.

The Apache RTR series is one of the most popular range of motorcycles in the country with more than 2.5 million customers. TVS hopes that the new shade of red will attract more customers as it complements the brand’s racing DNA.