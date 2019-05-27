TVS Apache RR 310 Upgraded with Slipper Clutch and new Colour Scheme

The new TVS Apache RR 310 has finally been revealed and it gets a slipper clutch as well as a new colour scheme.

The TVS Apache RR 310 was first launched in December 2017. TVS recently uploaded a teaser video of what looked like a new and updated version of the Apache RR 310. We expected a lot of changes on the bike, considering that TVS are trying to improve sales of the Apache RR 310. TVS have made very minor upgrades to the Apache RR 310. One of the new upgrades includes a slipper clutch that TVS calls a ‘Race Tuned Slipper Clutch’. What the slipper clutch will do is make the pull of the clutch lever lighter and assist the rider to seamlessly down-shift gears while reducing wheel-hop and chain-whip at high speeds and while cornering.

The new clutch system is also engineered with an Assist Function where the clutch plates lock tightly increasing the clutch engagement force, resulting in reduced effort of the clutch. The new slipper clutch will help on the track and during city and highway riding. The new slipper clutch can be retrofitted onto the current version of the TVS Apache RR 310 that is being sold, thus giving existing customers a chance to avail this new feature.

The teaser video was called ‘Crafted to be Invisible’ and the other upgrade relates to the video title – a cosmetic change that gives the bike new graphics and a colour scheme called ‘Phantom Black’. The graphics feature a red and white race stripe that runs from the front fairing to the rear quarter panel. The all-new colour scheme is complemented by the sharp design of the bike.

The TVS Apache RR 310 gets the same single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, reverse inclined, DOHC 312.2-cc engine that churns out 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and has a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. TVS have been working on making the Apache RR 310 a more capable machine and had recently rolled out a free upgrade for all Apache RR 310 owners.

The TVS Apache RR 310 will now cost Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available at select dealerships, making it around Rs 3,000 more expensive than the current model being sold. We look forward to riding the new updated Apache RR 310 to tell you all about it.

Story: Azaman Chothia