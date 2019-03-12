TVS Apache RR310 Gets Official Upgrades

The TVS Apache RR310 has now received official performance upgrades.

The upgrades for the TVS Apache RR310 include an ECU flash. The ECU, or Electronic Control Unit, in basic terms is the brain of any modern day vehicle controlling an array of different components such as engine power, the amount of fuel to be pumped for combustion, and ignition timing amongst others. TVS would be upgrading the ECUs of all Apache RR310 bikes sold in the country for more power and better overall performance. They would also be updating the windscreen of the motorcycle in order to make it more aerodynamic. Other components to be updated includes new seats, chain-rollers and a set of new bar-end weights.

Any customer can get their TVS Apache RR310 motorcycle updated with the new offerings at their nearest TVS showroom at no cost. We checked with the TVS authorized service centre and were informed that these updates would ideally take about an hour to be installed. Alternatively, customers may have their bikes updated at the time of servicing.