Triumph Tiger 900 Bookings Open at Rs 1 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India are now accepting bookings for the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900

During a recent chat with Shoeb Farooq, Business Head of Triumph Motorcycles India, he revealed that the much-awaited Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India towards the end of May 2020. He stated, “The Triumph Tiger 900s are just around the corner. Through this forum, I would like to share that we are preparing ourselves for a launch in the second half of May unless there is a delay due to the lockdown situation.” It now seems that even the ongoing lockdown couldn’t slow Triumph down too much, and the British marque has started accepting bookings, for an amount of Rs 1 lakh, for its latest adventure model, suggesting that an official launch in only days away.

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be replacing the popular middleweight Tiger 800, armed with a larger engine, improved features and more manageable dimensions. The 2020 version gets a new BS6-compliant, 888-cc engine which continues to churn out 95 horsepower, which peaks earlier at 8,750 rpm, when compared to the older 800-cc motor. The other notable change is the reworked steel trellis frame which now gets a bolt-on aluminium subframe.

Just as before, the Triumph Tiger 900 will be available in two variants, street-biased and off-road biased, however the nomenclature has changed. The Tiger 900 GT is the road-biased version that replaces the XR variant, while the off-road-focused XC Tiger 800 has been replaced by a new Rally line-up. Both versions of the Triumph Tiger 900 will be equipped with a large, info-packed seven-inch digital colour display, while a six-axis IMU is at the core of the Tiger 900’s suite of safety aids. The new Triumph Tiger 900 range is expected to be priced around Rs 12.50 lakh onwards.

We travelled to Morocco earlier this year to experience the bike ourselves, and you can read our first-hand review of the new Triumph Tiger 900 here.

Watch the Bike India Pitstop featuring Triumph Motorcycles India, Business Head – Shoeb Farooq

