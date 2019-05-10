Triumph Scrambler 1200 set for 23 May Launch

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 is heading to our market, with Triumph Motorcycles India slating the launch for 23 May 2019.

The Scrambler 1200, then, would be the elder sibling to the Street Scrambler which was launched a couple of years ago and, as the name suggests, it is powered by Triumph’s 1,200-cc HT or High Torque engine. That means 90 PS of peak power and 110 Nm of torque from a parallel-twin featuring the British marque’s signature 270° crank angle and mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike is available in two variants internationally: XC and XE, the latter being the more off-road focused and is, as such, more expensive. Both bikes are more capable of handling the rough stuff than their smaller sibling though, which is why they lose the “Street” section from their moniker.

The minimalist, retro design features all the essentials for an off-road ready bike including a wide, adjustable handlebar, an exhaust that’s mounted high up on the frame to prevent damage and to allow for a bit of wading, a bash-plate to protect the bike’s underbelly, and fully-adjustable long-travel suspension – 45-mm USDs on the XC and 47-mm ones on the XE, with twin-spring shocks from Öhlins at the rear for both variants. The XE gets better travel from its shocks, though, with the XC getting 200-mm of travel front and rear, and the XE offering 250-mm of travel from both sets of suspension.

Braking comes from Brembo, with 320-mm discs with four-piston radial monobloc calipers up front and a single 250-mm disc with a two-piston floating caliper at the rear. The Triumph Scrambler 1200 also comes with ABS, ride-by-wire and five riding modes, the XE gets an additional riding mode and switchable cornering ABS as well. The bikes also feature all-LED light fixtures, keyless ignition, cruise control, and USB charging, and offer an accessory Bluetooth connectivity option that allows for turn-by-turn navigation, phone and music controls from your switchgear, and can even be linked to your GoPro action cam with switchgear-based controls integrated into the connectivity solution.

Price-wise we expect Triumph to continue their recent streak of competitiveness (see our launch story of the Street Twin for an example of what we mean) as they try to carve out an even bigger slice of the premium motorcycle pie in the coming financial year. So expect the Scrambler 1200 to be priced starting around Rs 10.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Make sure you follow all our social media for all the updates on the launch and the final price, along with our impressions of the bike as well.