Triumph EMIs to be Covered Up to Three Months

by

Triumph EMIs will be covered for a period of up to three months if one buys a motorcycle from their classic range in May 2020.

Triumph Street Twin

Earlier during the lockdown, Triumph Motorcycles India reached out to their customers announcing extended warranties and deferred price hike until June 2020. Now, they are back with some better news; this time specifically for the fans of their Classic motorcycle range. Buy a motorcycle from their classic range in May 2020 and Triumph EMIs will be covered for up to three months. This offer is valid on the Street Twin, the Bonneville T100, the T120, and the Speedmaster.

That is certainly an irresistible offer for retro-modern motorcycle enthusiasts. Additionally, the manufacturer also announced that new BS6 colours are available for sale for select models. Triumph’s latest hot launches in India include the Rocket 3 and the 2020 Street Triple RS. While we haven’t ridden the former yet, we had a blast on the new Street Triple RS in Spain towards the end of the previous year. The new Street Triple RS was launched in India recently.

Will Triumph extend their generosity with the EMIs towards other models in their range? We will bring you the news as soon as we receive confirmation.

Story: Joshua Varghese

