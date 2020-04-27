Triumph Bonnevilles to go Dark

We will soon be getting the blacked-out versions of the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120

The British marque has announced that they will be launching the sinister Black variants of the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 this June. These new variants get blacked out components to replace all the shiny chrome bits on the standard bikes. The spoked wheels, motor, exhausts, handlebars and mirrors all get the blacked-out treatment, and the result is a more contemporary look for these Modern Classics.

The changes are purely aesthetic on both bikes, and they are mechanically identical to the standard variants. This means that the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black will continue to be powered by that 900-cc liquid-cooled parallel twin that puts out 55 hp and 80 Nm of torque, while the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black will make 80 hp and 105 Nm of twist from its 1,200-cc motor. The bikes will be available in two dark colourways; customers can choose between a glossy Jet Black or a muted Matt Graphite.

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black are already on sale in international markets, where they are priced similarly to their standard counterparts, so we doubt that there will be a premium attached to these models once they are launched here.