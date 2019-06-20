The Super SOCO Electric Bike Range

Super SOCO offer a variety of electric two-wheelers in the UK. Let’s take a look at what they have.

The Super SOCO line-up consists of three electric bikes and a scooter – the TS, TC, TC Max and CUX. All models are powered by a removable lithium battery that takes about seven to eight hours to charge fully.

The Super SOCO TS is more of a sporty street bike. It packs a 26-Ah battery powering an electric motor that puts out a rated 1.2 kW (1.63 PS) and a peak 1.95 kW (2.65 PS) and 120 Nm of torque. The more cruiser-like Super SOCO TC packs a more potent 30-Ah battery and makes 1.5 kW (2.04 PS) sustained and a peak 3 kW (4.07 PS) and 150 Nm of torque. The most potent offering, the Super SOCO TC Max, co-developed with ATL, gets a 45-Ah battery and produces a significant 3.5 kW (4.76 PS) rated output, with a peak 5 kW (6.8 PS)0 and a staggering 180 Nm of peak torque.

The Super SOCO TS and TC have a top speed of 45 km/h, while the TC Max has a top whack of around 93 km/h. The riding range of the TC and TS is around 64 km on a full charge. The TC Max, with its 50 per cent larger battery, offers a riding range of 96 km.

The TS is offered in five colours: white, silver, red, orange and black. The TC is available in blue, black, green and khaki, and the TC Max is sold only in white colour. Features on the TS and TC include an LCD screen, keyless start and locking, front and rear disc brakes, Bosch motor, LED lights, lightweight frame and adjustable pegs. The bikes will get upside-down forks in the front and an adjustable monoshock rear suspension.

Security features include a motion-activated alarm and an anti-theft system. The TC Max in addition to these features gets a centrally mounted motor that supplies power through a belt drive system and three riding modes -battery saver, normal riding and a highway riding mode. An advanced integrated chip in the TC Max will keep checking the motor, provide anti-theft warnings and fault warnings.

There is also a scooter being offered: the Super SOCO CUX. It pairs a 30-Ah battery with a motor capable of a rated 1.3 kW (1.78 PS) and a maximum 2.78 kW (3.78 PS) with a peak 115 Nm of torque. It also has a top speed of around 45 km/h, just like the TC and the TS. Additional features seen on the CUX are rear LED lights, storage space, electronic braking system (EBS) with disc brakes at the front and rear. The scooter will be a smart vehicle with app integration allowing the rider control various functions of the scooter.

