Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

The Mahavir Group to take over Benelli in India

by Leave a Comment

Benelli entered the Indian market with DSK Motowheels in 2014 and, with a wide range of motorcycles on offer, the Italian marque has been doing quite well across segments. With the DSK Group declaring bankruptcy the future of Benelli in the country seemed questionable, but now Hyderabad’s Mahavir Group have announced that they have taken over the Italian brand’s operations here. They are in the process of setting up a manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, and will be wholly responsible for the brand’s sales, after-sales and service activity.

The Mahavir group have previously been responsible for Benelli sales in Hyderabad, and, in 1998, they opened the city’s first Mercedes-Benz dealership. They have also been involved with Indian Motorcycles, Isuzu and Škoda.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Vespa Golf Classic event held in Pune
Triumph Motorcycles are here!
Honda to launch the new CB 125F in UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap