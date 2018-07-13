The Mahavir Group to take over Benelli in India

Benelli entered the Indian market with DSK Motowheels in 2014 and, with a wide range of motorcycles on offer, the Italian marque has been doing quite well across segments. With the DSK Group declaring bankruptcy the future of Benelli in the country seemed questionable, but now Hyderabad’s Mahavir Group have announced that they have taken over the Italian brand’s operations here. They are in the process of setting up a manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, and will be wholly responsible for the brand’s sales, after-sales and service activity.

The Mahavir group have previously been responsible for Benelli sales in Hyderabad, and, in 1998, they opened the city’s first Mercedes-Benz dealership. They have also been involved with Indian Motorcycles, Isuzu and Škoda.