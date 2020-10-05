Suzuki Gixxer Motorcycles Get New Colour Options

The Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle series have just received new colour options commemorating the company’s global 100th anniversary.

The new colourway pays hommage to those fierce Grand Prix machines from the 60s, decals and all. The impressive Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been draped in the new Triton Blue/Silver which is the main nod to the previous sentence. In addition, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 now gets the Metallic Triton Blue option with racing graphics slapped on. Other than the 250-cc models the Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer, which are the 155-cc baby brothers, too get the Metallic Triton Blue option as well as Pearl Mira Red.

Both engine capacities have been receiving favourable reviews from us who have spent time on them with the 250-cc series almost winning the coveted Bike India ‘Bike of the Year’ award in 2019. The Gixxer 250 series is powered by a 249-cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor that produces 26.5 hp and 22.2 Nm for the Gixxer 250 and 22.6 Nm of torque for the Gixxer SF 250. The baby Gixxer series is powered a 155-cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 13.6 hp and 13.8 Nm of torque.

Pricing for the new colour options of the Suzuki Gixxer series is Rs 1.14 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh for the Gixxer and Gixxer SF respectively. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 series sits at Rs 1.65 lakh and Rs 1.77 lakh for the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 respectively. Keep in mind that all prices are ex-showroom figures.