Suzuki Announce New Gixxer 250 Launch Date

Suzuki Motorcycle India have sent out an invite to a launch slated for the 20th of May 2019 for we suspect is the new Gixxer 250. Rumours of a 250-cc FZ-25 rival have been circulating around the mires of the interweb for a while now, and this upcoming launch may very well be the platform to introduce this bike to the Indian market. We expect it to rival the FZ-25 for power and torque, and also come with a six-speed gearbox, the lack of which was a bone of contention for the Indian punters with regards to the bigger FZ.

The new Gixxer 250 will build on the already prevalent brand appeal of the Gixxer tag, and will most likely be priced below the Rs 1.5 lakh mark. Considering the kind of hype-stirring build up Suzuki India are giving this bike – calling it the “dawn of greatness” and “the most exciting launch of the year,” we would be very surprised if the event ends up being for the unveiling of the facelifted Gixxer 150 alone. Although, we do expect the smaller Gixxer to be presented in its 2019 ABS-equipped avatar at this launch as well. We will bring you more details including official confirmation of the bike Suzuki are launching, and all the happenings from the launch event itself so make sure you keep an eye out on our social media for updates. In the meantime, we will let the wild horses of speculation and educated guesswork run free and hope that Suzuki deliver a worthy addition to India’s 250-cc street naked market segment.