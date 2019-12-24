Suzuki Access 125 BS VI Model Introduced

The new Suzuki Access 125 will now make its transition from BS IV to BS VI as announced by the company. This is the first product to be rolled out compliant to the new emission norms from their portfolio.

The all-new Suzuki Access 125 will come with new key features including Eco Assist illumination, fuel-injected engine, external fuel-filling lid and an LED headlamp. The new Suzuki Access is powered by the updated BS VI 125-cc engine will deliver 8.7 hp at 6,750 rpm, 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm offering top-class power performance with lower fuel consumption. These power figures are slightly higher than the previous models. Even through the transition, power has not been compromised.

The new Suzuki Access 125’s Eco Assist illumination feature helps the rider to get optimum throttle usage with visible indicators to warn about the level of throttle opening. A green light indicates that the riding pattern is conducive to fuel-efficient riding. The advanced fuel-injection engine technology in the new Suzuki Access 125 provides smooth power delivery, thus offering optimum combustion efficiency in different riding conditions. It also helps in easy start-up even in cold conditions. The external fuel filling lid provides the convenience of re-fueling without having to open the seat. The new LED headlamp will help enhance night visibility for a stress-free ride. Offering a good balance on the road, the scooter is also equipped with combined brake system (CBS), which enables to operate both brakes only by the left lever. We, however, recommend using a combination of the front brake with priority, with the rear brake only for emergencies or on gravel or wet surfaces for optimal two-point braking.

The new Suzuki Access 125, as the company says, offers comfort as a necessity has a long seat, enlarged floorboard larger under-seat storage and easy start system for comfortable riding experience. Furthermore, the new Suzuki Access 125 is designed to offer a premium look with its rich bodywork, stylish edgy lines, LED tail-lamp and chrome-plated finish. Additionally, the new Special Edition Access 125 will offer standard USB DC socket for charging mobile phones on the go.

The company is thrilled and confident with the recent announcement of their first BS VI product with their new features and engine. The Suzuki Access 125 BS VI will be launched in India soon.