Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street Launched with Bluetooth-Enabled Digital Console

Suzuki Motorcycle India today introduced the Access 125 and Burgman Street with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.

The updated Suzuki Access 125 is priced between Rs 77,700 and Rs 78,600, while the Burgman Street 125 is priced at Rs 84,600 (all ex-showroom prices).

Connectivity is an important aspect when it comes to travelling. This is why most of the scooters on sale in India are now equipped with a digital console offering Bluetooth connectivity to pair a phone. Suzuki Motorcycle India have now launched the Access 125 and Burgman Street with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console. This will let a user sync their mobile phone with the vehicle’s console and has been developed to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, estimated time of arrival, missed call and caller ID, speed warning and phone battery charge-level display.

Apart from this update, the Access 125 gets two new colour options – Metallic Royal Bronze and Matte Blue. The Burgman Street also gets the new Matte Blue colour option. Listed below are the variants with colour scheme options and prices.

Model Colour Options Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Access 125 Metallic Royal Bronze (New Color) Matte Blue (New Color) Metallic Matte Black No.2 Pearl Mirage White Drum Brake with Alloy Wheels – Rs 77,700 Disc Brake with Alloy Wheels – Rs 78,600 Burgman Street Matte Blue (New Color) Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray Pearl Mirage White Metallic Matte Black No. 2 Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red Rs 84,600

The ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ application is only exclusive to Android users and will have to be downloaded from the Google play store The app will also display where the scooter was last parked and give a detailed report of the current trip. Along with this update, the Suzuki Access 125 will now also get LED position lights as an added feature across all variants.

Commenting on the launch Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the all-new Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth-enabled digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always wants to stay connected but doesn’t want to compromise on his/her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler.

“We at Suzuki Motorcycle India are committed to introduce innovative next-generation technology to add value to the overall riding experience of the customer. Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street have been among the top-selling scooters in their respective segments, known for their performance and features. We are confident that the new models with Bluetooth-enabled digital console will increase customers’ trust in the brand, as a result of getting additional useful and attractive functions.”