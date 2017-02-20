Steelbird Introduce Ignyte Motorcycle Jackets

The popular Indian helmet manufacturer introduces two new jackets to keep the Indian motorcyclist protected

One of the oldest Indian helmet manufacturers, Steelbird, have now launched a range of motorcycle jackets under the Ignyte brand name. The first two models to be introduced are the Rider-Pro and the Rambler. The Rider-Pro is more of a touring jacket with a primarily Cordura construction, while the Rambler sports a nylon mesh design for easy ventilation, with Cordura panels in impact areas. Both jackets feature removable waterproof and thermal liners, protective armour, YKK zippers, reflective striping and branding, adjustable wrist and elbow straps and internal pockets.

The Rider-Pro is priced at Rs 13,359 while the Rambler is priced at Rs 11,999, and these trendy jackets are available in Steelbird stores throughout the country, and can also be bought online at Steelbird’s website.

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 66 posts on Bike India. Email

Related Posts via Categories