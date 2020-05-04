Specification Comparo: Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

We look at two motorcycles that are ideal for effortless mile-munching, but take extremely different approaches to get the job done. Let’s find out how they stack up against each other on paper with this spec comparison.

Either of these machines can be yours for just under Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and, although they both make excellent entry-level tourers, they couldn’t be more different.

Let’s kick things off with a look at their engines. While the Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a revvy liquid cooled single based on the KTM 390 motor, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets an air-cooled single that is tuned more for torque at low revs than outright peak power.

Here are the numbers:

Engine Capacity Peak Power Peak Torque Transmission Dominar 400 373.3 cc 40 hp @ 8,650 rpm 35 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Six-speed Himalayan 411 cc 24.5 hp @ 6,500 rpm 32 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Five-speed

As you can tell, although the Himalayan has the slightly larger motor, the long-stroke air-cooled unit is in a very relaxed state of tune when compared to the higher-revving liquid-cooled motor of the Dominar. Consequently, both bikes offer very different riding experiences; while the Dominar is the quicker of the two out on the open road, the torquey nature of the Himalayan, combined with its longer-travel suspension and superior ground clearance, makes it the more capable of the two machines over bad roads or across trails.

The Himalayan’s spoked wheels, with that massive 21-inch hoop up front and dual-purpose rubber add to its off-road credentials, while the 17-inch alloys and road-focused tyres on the Dominar are a clear indication that this bike is happiest on the tarmac.

Let’s now compare dimensions:

Length Width Wheelbase Overall Height Saddle Height Ground Clearance Kerb Weight Dominar 400 2,156 mm 836 mm 1,453 mm 1,112 mm 800 mm 157 mm 184 kg Himalayan 2,190 mm 840 mm 1,465 mm 1,360 mm 800 mm 220 mm 199 kg

Neither of these bikes can be considered small, but the tall, rangy Himalayan edges out the Dominar in terms of sheer size, while the shorter wheelbase, lighter weight and 17-inch wheels on the Dominar endow it with nimbler handling characteristics, in keeping with its road-going bias. Seat height on both bikes is a manageable 800-mm, meaning that newer riders can get instantly comfortable on either machine but, while the Himalayan puts its rider in an upright sit-up-and-beg position typical of adventure bikes, the Dominar rider is canted slightly forward to the lower handlebar.

There isn’t much difference in the cost of these two machines. Priced at Rs 1.92 lakh, the Bajaj Dominar is just Rs 5,000 dearer than the Royal Enfield Himalayan, leaving it up to prospective buyers to decide between a faster bike that is confined to the road, and a go-anywhere mini adventure bike that may be low on power, but makes up for it by being highly versatile.