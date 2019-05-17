Spec Comparison: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 v Honda CBR250R vs KTM RC 200

Suzuki is about to unveil their new Gixxer SF 250 for the Indian market in a couple of days. Let us take a look at how it fares against its fully-faired competitors.

The bikes we will be comparing it to are the Honda CBR250R and the KTM RC 200. The specifications of the Gixxer SF 250 were leaked earlier this week and it has now been confirmed that we won’t be getting the international-spec model called the GSX-250R. Sources say that this motorcycle will come with a price tag of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the CBR250R (ABS) is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the KTM RC 200 is being offered at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine

Make and model Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Honda CBR250R KTM RC 200 Engine Displacement 249 cc 249.60 cc 200 cc Engine Type Air- and oil-cooled, single cylinder, four-valve, SOHC Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, four-valve, DOHC Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC Power 26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm 26.5 PS @ 8500 rpm 25 PS @ 10000 rpm Torque 22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm 22.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm

Taking a look at the power figures, we can see that they are more or less similar. Despite the KTM being around 50 cc less than the Suzuki and the Honda, it produces a good amount of power and accelerates quickly. The KTM RC 200 is a completely track-focused motorcycle with its aggressive riding posture whereas the Honda CBR250R is a multi-purpose bike that can be used for track days and touring as well. We expect the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 to be similar to the Honda CBR250R in terms of ergonomics.

Suspension

Make and model Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Honda CBR250R KTM RC 200 Front Telescopic fork Telescopic fork 43-mm USD fork Rear Mono-shock Mono-shock Mono-shock

The Suzuki and the Honda get telescopic front forks as compared to the upside-down fork on the KTM. All the bikes get a rear mono-shock suspension. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will have a fuel efficiency of around 30 km/l while we have no report on the top whack that it will achieve. The CBR250R returns around 29 km/l and has a top speed of 135 km/h. The KTM RC 200 offers around 30 km/l too and a top speed of 140 km/h which makes it the most impressive considering it is a 200-cc motorcycle. All three motorcycles will get ABS with the new norms making it mandatory for all bikes above 125 cc.

Dimensions

Make and model Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Honda CBR250R KTM RC 200 Length (mm) 2010 2030 1978 Width (mm) 740 720 688 Height (mm) 1035 1127 1098 Wheelbase (mm) 1345 1369 1340 Ground clearance (mm) 165 145 178.5 Seat height (mm) 800 784 820 Weight (kg) 161 167 154 Fuel capacity (litres) 12 13 10

The KTM is the lightest of the lot while the Honda is the heaviest. In terms of length, width and height the KTM is the smallest while the Honda is the largest; just a bit bigger than the Suzuki. The Honda has the biggest fuel tank, followed by the Suzuki while the KTM sports the smallest tank of the lot. KTM offers the best ground clearance, while the Honda is the lowest to the ground. So the observation made is that the Suzuki appears somewhere in between the KTM and the Honda in terms of dimensions.

Tyres and Wheel Size

Make and model Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Honda CBR250R KTM RC 200 Tyre size (Front) 110/70 R17 110/70-17 110/70 R17 Tyre size (Rear) 150/60 R17 140/70-17 150/60 R17

All three bikes will come with alloy wheels as standard and 17-inch front and rear wheels which will be fitted with tubeless tyres.

These three bikes come very close in comparison and we are looking forward to the launch of the Gixxer SF 250 which is just around the corner. Stay tuned for our first ride review.

Story: Azaman Chothia