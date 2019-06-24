Smaller Displacement Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Coming

A smaller displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle is coming soon as the American major has joined hands with Chinese bike manufacturers Qianjiang to produce a sub-400-cc motorcycle for the Asian market.

Harley-Davidson, in-sync with their objective to encourage more people to ride globally, recently announced a tie-up with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited, Chinese bike manufacturers, to co-produce a 338-cc bike for the Asian market. This collaboration with Qianjiang will facilitate the legendary American bike manufacturers to expand their horizons and cater to a bigger consumer base, catapulting their sales figures even higher.

This alliance between the two companies will mark Harley-Davidson’s entry into the booming sub-400-cc bike segment in emerging markets globally. Qianjiang was chosen to co-produce this smaller displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle as they have significant experience in developing premium small-displacement motorcycles. Moreover, Qianjinag enjoy an established supply base alongwith the ability to meet consumer demands.

“Harley-Davidson has always been about inspiring riders around the world. Our More Roads plan is all about bringing our brand of freedom to more people, in more places, in more ways,” said Matt Levatich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harley-Davidson. “We’re excited about this opportunity to build more Harley riders in China, one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets, by creating new pathways to our brand.”

Harley-Davidson realises the potential of emerging Asian bike markets and will continue to capitalize on their growth opportunities. This step is pivotal in the strategy adopted by the company to achieve their 2027 objective to grow their international business by 50 per cent of annual volume.

The new smaller displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle and engine will be produced in a Qianjiang facility in China. The bike will first be sold in China, followed by other Asian markets. Harley-Davidson plan to reveal this bike in Chinese dealerships by 2020.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee