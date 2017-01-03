Sherco TVS’ Aravind KP Debuts on the Dakar 2017 Start Podium

Aravind KP, the rider for Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team was introduced on the podium of the Dakar 2017.

Paraguay witnessed the flag-off ceremony for the Dakar 2017 on Sunday. It was a special day for Aravind KP because he was introduced on the start podium along with the other competitors.

When asked about his experience on the podium, Aravind had this to say, “After months of patiently waiting for this day to arrive, it was quite a surreal moment for me to stand there with my motorcycle at the Dakar flagoff ceremony. I am thankful to the entire team at TVS Racing & Sherco who have got me this far. I am looking forward to the first stage on Monday which is a short stage but will help me prepare for tougher stages ahead.”

This time around, 318 vehicles were cleared for the rally. After technical and administrative scrutiny, 501 competitors had been cleared.

