Select Triumph Motorcycles Discontinued

Some models from the Triumph Motorcycles range have been shown the door as the new BS6 line-up walks in.

Triumph Motorcycles India have just launched the all-new Tiger 900 range. While the new and updated line of ADVs are certainly welcome news, the exit of some iconic motorcycles from their portfolio is hard to ignore. A few models from their modern classic range have been removed from their website with no promise of BS6-ready versions coming soon. The Triumph Bonneville range is now missing models including the Scrambler, Speed Twin, Bobber, and Scrambler 1200. The amazing Thruxton R and the Tiger 1200 have also been removed from their India line-up.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Bonneville line is based on two engines, the 900-cc parallel-twin and the larger 1,200-cc parallel-twin. The Scrambler 900 used to run on the former while the rest of the discontinued motorcycles drew power from the latter. Some models that use either of these engines have been adapted to BS6 and are on sale but the specific models mentioned above are yet to be made BS6-compliant. Fans of the modern classics are sure to miss the sublime Thruxton R. To know more about the Thruxton R, check out our first ride review.

In the ADV range, the fort is currently being held by the newly-launched Tiger 900s while the bigger Tiger 1200 has also been removed from the shelf. Commenting on these moves, Triumph Motorcycles have said that they are working on adapting these models to BS6 norms but did not provide an expected timeframe within which they would be re-introduced into the market.

Story: Joshua Varghese