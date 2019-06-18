Royal Enfield Showcase New Custom Builds

The Wheels and Waves 2019 festival held in Biarritz, France saw Royal Enfield showcasing some new custom builds of their machines.

Royal Enfield showcased the BAAK Motocyclette and Nought Tea GT along with five other interesting motorcycle builds. Wheels and Waves is a festival that showcases some of the newest and most unique custom motorcycle builds. The festival kicked off its eight edition this year on 12 June. It is focused on classic and custom motorcycles alongside surfing, skateboarding and the culture that goes with it: music, visual arts and other forms of expression.

Royal Enfield also participated at many of the events that took place at the festival. The ‘Two Smoking Barrels’ nitrous-boosted drag-racer showed the capability of the 650 twin-motor in the ‘Punks Peak Rally’. The Himalayan was also put to the test in the dirt for the ‘Swank Rally Event’.

Let us take a look at the custom motorcycle builds that were showcased by Royal Enfield at the event.



BAAK Motocyclette

The BAAK Motorcyclette is a custom motorcycle that has been built jointly by Royal Enfield and BAAK Motocyclette. The base for this motorcycle is the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650. The build shows off some classic elements such as a ‘bathtub’ style rear fender concept. BAAK’s style is to create timeless motorcycle builds by combining old and new elements. The bike shows off some excellent craftsmanship and a lot of attention has been paid to detail, too.

Nought Tea GT

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was used as a base to create this track-focused custom bike. The Nought Tea GT is a unique blend of style and function, developed in collaboration with the chassis experts at Harris Performance. Apart from the creative-looking build, custom lightweight parts and Öhlins suspension highlight the superior performance that the motorcycle is capable of. The custom bike gets a mix of red and black graphics that represent the flow of air over the motorcycle.

Two Smoking Barrels x Sinroja for the Sultans of Spirit

This is a custom drag-racing bike that has been built using the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as the base bike. The motorcycle has been built in collaboration with Sinroja Motorcycles. Instead of adding more power to this build, the bike has been stripped down of a lot of parts for minimal weight. The dragster is a capable machine weighing in at just 150 kg.

Mjr Roach

Mjr Roach has been designed to survive all kinds of environments and has been built based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The bike looks like its jumped straight out of a video game with a chunky rear tyre that is held up by an aluminium single-sided swingarm. To make things even crazier, the bike has been fitted with a Garrett turbocharger.

Midas Royale (@Art Ride)

The Midas Royale is a motorcycle that has been crafted on the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, with all the latest performance parts and upgrades available. The build shows off an all-carbon body and rims, that are highlighted by Öhlins suspension and custom-made chassis parts. Making this endurance racer really stand out is the exotic gold and black paint scheme by Rough Crafts.

Malle Rally Royale

These two custom motorcycle builds were created using the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650. They were specifically designed to take part in the Great Malle Rally, 2019, which is an end-to-end ride of the length of the UK. A competition run in collaboration with Iron & Air magazine will decide who gets to ride the black #1 bike. The red #2 version will be the dedicated ride support vehicle. The builds consist of long-travel suspension, custom-made Harris chassis parts and other adjustments to make them ultimate rally Interceptors.

