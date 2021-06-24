Ride Vision to Improve Motorcycle Safety

Spark Minda’s partnership with Ride Vision may bring AI-enabled Collision Avoidance Technology (CAT) to the domestic two-wheeler market.

The Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) in the market today are too expensive to be offered on mass-market two-wheelers. Even then, the entry-level ARAS tech in play have a few creases that need to be ironed out. In most cases, it boils down to the fact that they do not provide all-round, 360-degree protection. That is exactly what we hope will be addressed with this partnership.

Ride Vision is an ARAS that looks to be among the most promising of all the tech available in the market today. They claim that this system provides 360-degree protection to the motorcycle rider at all times. It uses two small high-definition cameras at either end of the motorcycle to transmit footage to the ECU. A patented algorithm detects and notifies the rider of impending collisions in real time.

Ride Vision 1 is hard-wired to the motorcycle’s battery and it starts when the motorcycle is started. With a 360-degree field-of-view this ARAS is capable of detecting multiple threats including forward collision, blind-spots, merging and rear collision threats. These notifications are conveyed to the rider without drawing their attention away from the road. A strip of LEDs located within the motorcycle’s mirrors flash to warn the rider of a potential situation. Alternatively, users can also opt for audio warnings. Furthermore, these notifications can be customized using the smartphone app.

Using this app, the rider can access information such as speed, location and other ride data. The system also features two hours of internal storage which can be downloaded to use in insurance and legal procedures or just to remember a nice ride.

Impressive as it sounds, the Ride Vision 1’s highlight is none of these things. From what we know thus far, this life-saving system is expected to be available for the same price as a GoPro, making safety a more accessible proposition for a wider range of two-wheeler users. We will bring you more news about its India launch as we receive it.

Story: Joshua Varghese