Yamaha FZ-X Launched in India

The Yamaha FZ-X is a new model based on the FZ 150-cc platform and has been launched for the Indian market. Prices for the bike start at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Motor in India had filed a trademark for the FZ-X moniker a few months ago and many had predicted that they were set to launch a 250-cc ADV motorcycle. That was however not the case as spy shots of the Yamaha FZ-X that had been spotted gave us a better look at the motorcycle and it was clear that is is based on the FZ 150-cc platform.

In terms of design, the Yamaha FZ-X is a neo-retro scrambler sporting a round headlight at the front, a teardrop-shaped tank inspired from the XSR 155 which is sold in international markets, and a single-piece seat unit. Other highlights include fork gaiters on the telescopic forks up front and dual-purpose tyres.

There were also rumors that one of the upcoming Yamaha models would likely be the XSR 155 which is based on the MT-15 platform featuring more premium parts and features including USD forks, the Deltabox frame, an aluminum swingarm, and dual-channel ABS. To keep the costs in check, Yamaha seem to have used the option that is likely to give them better sales and work well in the very competitive Indian market.

The Yamaha FZ-X will make use of the same 149-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor from the FZ-S. This engine puts out 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm and is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The bike also sports a newly designed silencer unit.

There are two variants of the motorcycle on offer – the standard model is priced at Rs 1,16,800 and a variant with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect which is priced at Rs 1,19,800 (ex-showroom prices). Alongside this launch, Yamaha have also revealed new variants of the Yamaha Fascino 125, as well as the RayZ and RayZ SR. These new models get a new hybrid system which Yamaha claim will offer up to 16 per cent more mileage and 30 per cent more power.