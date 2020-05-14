Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Patent Filed for TVS Ronin

by Leave a Comment

The TVS Ronin will be the next motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer. It is expected to be either a cruiser or an ADV motorcycle that we can expect to see in India next year.

TVS ZEPPELIN WEB

TVS Zeppelin concept cruiser at the Auto Expo 2018

The Chennai, India-based bike makers have filed a patent for the TVS Ronin. If you recall, TVS had displayed an innovative and interesting cruiser concept called the Zeppelin at the 2018 Auto Expo. We can expect the Ronin to either be a cruiser based on the Zeppelin concept or an adventure motorcycle considering that many bikers are looking for more ADV offerings in India.

The TVS Zeppelin concept featured a mild-hybrid engine never seen on a TVS bike before. A 220-cc, single-cylinder motor, that put out 20 hp at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is coupled with a TVS-patented 48-volt Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). It helps boost the performance of the motorcycle using a 1.2-kW (1.63-hp) regenerative-assist motor with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery.

So, the TVS Ronin could well use this motor but it is too early to tell whether it will be a cruiser, an ADV or even a streetfighter. There have been talks of a naked bike from TVS based on the Apache RR 310. But considering that TVS sell their naked motorcycle and their one fully-faired offering under the ‘Apache’ brand name, they could do the same with this upcoming streetfighter. This hints that the Ronin will be based on a new platform.

Also read: TVS-Norton Acquisition: Everything You Need to Know

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Filippo Preziosi resigns from Ducati 
Hot Nakeds: Kawasaki Z250 and ER-6n coming October 16
Indian FTR 1200-based Motorcycles Coming Soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap