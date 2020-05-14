Patent Filed for TVS Ronin

The TVS Ronin will be the next motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer. It is expected to be either a cruiser or an ADV motorcycle that we can expect to see in India next year.

The Chennai, India-based bike makers have filed a patent for the TVS Ronin. If you recall, TVS had displayed an innovative and interesting cruiser concept called the Zeppelin at the 2018 Auto Expo. We can expect the Ronin to either be a cruiser based on the Zeppelin concept or an adventure motorcycle considering that many bikers are looking for more ADV offerings in India.

The TVS Zeppelin concept featured a mild-hybrid engine never seen on a TVS bike before. A 220-cc, single-cylinder motor, that put out 20 hp at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is coupled with a TVS-patented 48-volt Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). It helps boost the performance of the motorcycle using a 1.2-kW (1.63-hp) regenerative-assist motor with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery.

So, the TVS Ronin could well use this motor but it is too early to tell whether it will be a cruiser, an ADV or even a streetfighter. There have been talks of a naked bike from TVS based on the Apache RR 310. But considering that TVS sell their naked motorcycle and their one fully-faired offering under the ‘Apache’ brand name, they could do the same with this upcoming streetfighter. This hints that the Ronin will be based on a new platform.

