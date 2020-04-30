Bike India

Pankaj Dubey Resigns from Polaris India

After Heading Polaris Industries India for the last nine years, MD Pankaj Dubey has anounced his resignation.

US-based Polaris Industries, manufacturers of ATVs and snowmobiles, and owners of the Indian Motorcycle brand, set up shop in India back in 2011. Pankaj Dubey was their very first employee, tasked with setting up the brand’s Indian subsidiary and finding a foothold within the industry. He has obviously played a critical role in the establishment of the Indian Motorcycle brand and dealer network, and will continue working within the motorcycle industry with an as yet undisclosed manufacturer.

We caught up with him for a quick chat where he confirmed that after nine years with Polaris Industries India, he felt the need to move on and challenge himself, although wishes to continue working within the motorcycle sector.

Before joining Polaris, Pankaj has worked with Hero, LML, Intex, and Yamaha India. We expect him to soon make an official announcement about his future.

