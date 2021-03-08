Bike India

Ola Electric to set up Ola FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu

The Ola FutureFactory will be the manufacturing hub for the upcoming Ola Electric scooter.

Ola Electric are working on a full-fledged production facility for their upcoming electric scooter, spread over 500 acres of land in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Phase one will be ready later this year with an annual capacity of 2 million units, growing to a total annual manufacturing capacity of 10 million units across 10 production lines by 2022. This means that one scooter will roll off the assembly line every two seconds when operating at full capacity.

The Ola Electric FutureFactory will also feature a test track and 3,000 AI-powered robots, will use solar and renewable energy to create a negative carbon footprint and have about 100 acres of forest at the site. The company also estimates the creation of 10,000 jobs at the FutureFactory. Stay tuned for more.

 

