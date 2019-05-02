Bike India

Okinawa Electric Scooters become Rs 26,000 Cheaper Now

Okinawa electric scooters have become the first electric two-wheelers to receive FAME-II approval.

Okinawa I-Praise

Okinawa electric scooters have become more accessible by as much as Rs 26,000. After the implementation of the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles II) plan, electric vehicle manufacturers were adversely hit because of the new norms. India-based Okinawa Scooters have become the first to jump back on the FAME-II scheme and are now able to offer subsidies from Rs 17,000 onwards for their products.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have given the lithium-ion battery powered Okinawa models the green signal, specifically, the I-Praise and the Ridge+. Both scooters have met various parameters required for the certification. Some of these prerequisites are having a speed of around 40 km/h, range of about 80 km/charge, and 50 per cent localization.

After this move benefitting Okinawa electric scooters, we expect more made-in-India electric vehicles to become eligible for the FAME-II subsidy.

Also read: Okinawa Praise road test review

Story: Joshua Varghese

