Okinawa Announce Custom Hand-Painted Designs

Electric scooter manufacturer Okinawa are offering custom hand-painted designs for an exclusive touch.

Buyers of Okinawa electric scooters will have the option of getting their new ride hand painted in colours and designs of their choice. Buyers can even choose to add a personal touch by having their names or initials painted onto the scooter. The work is done by professional artists using premium-quality paints and following the custom theme selected by the buyer. Themes include Crystal, Chameleon and even Superhero, including the red and blue Superman-inspired paintjob pictured below.

This service is being provided through Okinawa’s redesigned website, where one can select the model and theme they desire. The scooter will be prepared as per their requirements before being delivered through the local dealership.

Jeetender Sharma, MD at Okinawa said, “Okinawa has been promoting the ‘Make in India’ ideology in the sector. The new service, providing custom hand painted designs on the e scooters is another step towards the same. One can have colour and design of their choice on their scooter. The service is provided by multiple brands across the globe. We are glad to introduce this offering to Indian audience.”

