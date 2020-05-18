Norton Dominator in Pictures

Developed in the 1940s, the original Norton Dominator was an icon of the golden age of British motorcycling. Now reborn with a heady blend of modern technology and old-world charm, the legacy continues.

Perfectly blending the old with the new, the 21st-century Norton Dominator juxtaposes the heavily-finned, 961-cc air-cooled parallel twin with several carbon-fibre components. The two valves per cylinder are operated by a traditional pushrod system, rather than the more modern overhead camshaft design, while transmission duties are managed by a five-speed gearbox. Peak power is 80 hp at 6,500 rpm, while a healthy 90 Nm of torque hits at 5,200 rpm, ensuring rapid acceleration.

The rider is faced with an extremely attractive twin-pod dash with the speedometer on the left and the tachometer on the right. The chrome bezels give the clocks an authentic finish, and the only modern touch is the small digital display within the speedo for odo and trip meters. The low-set clip-ons indicate the Norton Dominator’s sporty positioning.

If the low clip-on bars didn’t get the message across, take a look at the carbon-fibre tail unit. The seat, if you can call it that, is nothing more than a foam pad; just like you would see on a thoroughbred race bike.

A fully-adjustable Öhlins monoshock endows today’s Norton Dominator with handling characteristics in line with modern sport bikes. The front end is managed by a fully-adjustable 43-mm Öhlins USD fork, while the 120-section front and 180-section rear rubber are standard fare of most modern sporty machines.

This beauty is hand-built in the UK, meaning that every Norton Dominator is an ultra-exclusive work of art, and this is reflected in the hefty Rs 23.7 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.

The TVS Motor Company recently bought over the Norton brand with the intention of revitalising the legendary marque, and you can read about this acquisition here.