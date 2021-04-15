New Triumph Scrambler 1200 Introduced

The 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE and XC represent a class-defining crossover of two motorcycle worlds, with the iconic style of a Triumph Modern Classic, combined with the capability of a full-fledged adventure motorcycle.

In honour of the legendary motorcyclist, Steve McQueen, Triumph have launched the the new Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition, with a premium Steve McQueen paint scheme. With just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models available worldwide, each bike is individually numbered on the beautiful billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser-etched signature of Steve McQueen. The distinctive Steve McQueen Edition will also feature the aluminium high-level front mudguard as standard which, along with the rear mudguard, will be painted in Competition Green. Fully equipped with a selection of premium Scrambler accessories including the “My Triumph” connectivity system fitted as standard, the McQueen Edition is now officially the highest specification Scrambler 1200 ever built.

The Scrambler 1200 is powered by the latest evolution of Triumph’s 1,200-cc, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine, which now is Euro 5 (BS6) compliant. With a low inertia crank and a high compression cylinder head the engine balances power and torque delivery for both road and off-road riding. Its peak torque is 110 Nm at just 4,500 rpm, while a power of 90 hp is delivered at 7,250 rpm. The distinctive Scrambler sound, delivered by the twin exhaust system has been updated with improved heat distribution.

While the 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension contributes to the Scrambler 1200’s incredible off-road capability, both the Öhlins twin spring rear shocks and upside down Showa front forks are fully adjustable, providing excellent comfort and control across a variety of surfaces. Without hindering off-road capabilities, allowing the use of tubeless tyres are the side-laced, wire spoked wheels with aluminium rims. Dual-purpose adventure-focused Metzeler Tourance tyres are standard fit on the two motorcycles.

Superior braking is guaranteed by the ABS-equipped Brembo brakes at both wheels. The wide adjustable handlebar position and the adjustable folding foot controls on the XE model, give the Scrambler 1200 its commanding poise and stance.

Both models feature the full colour multi-functional TFT instruments controlled via the handlebar-mounted, 5-way joystick, all of which are backlit for easy navigation in the dark. Additional high specification rider-focused technology, standard on both of the 2021 Scrambler 1200 models, include torque-assist clutch, 6 driving modes, cruise control, and keyless ignition, among others.

Also read: Triumph Trident 660 First Ride Review – Triumph’s Hat into the Ring

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy