New Matte Silver Colour Introduced for the TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Motor Company celebrates its ‘Scooter of the Year’ by introducing a new colour Matte Silver for the TVS Ntorq 125.

The TVS Ntorq 125 was launched in February 2018 and since then it has received a great response from its target audience. The scooter won nine automotive industry awards in India and held some award-winning marketing campaigns making it the ‘Scooter of the Year’. The Ntorq has crossed the two-lakh-sales milestone in less than a year of its launch.

Last month TVS had introduced a drum brake variant of the scooter for Rs 58,552 (ex-showroom). The TVS Ntorq 125 is currently being sold in six colours – Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Red, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey and Metallic Red. Matte Silver is the latest shade added to the current line-up and it will be available with the disc-brake variant of the scooter.

The Ntorq comes with a CVTi-REVV, 124.79-cc, air-cooled, three-valve, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and has a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter will now be accompanied with a ‘Scooter of the Year’ emblem which will be sported by all models going forward.

The TVS Ntorq 125 continues to be one of the best scooters in its segment and is priced at Rs 59,995 (ex-showroom) offering buyers a bang for their buck.

Story: Azaman Chothia