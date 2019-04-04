New Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open

Bike India

The 2019 Honda Africa Twin is here, attractively priced at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Two Wheelers India have opened bookings for the 2019 Africa Twin at their Wing World dealerships across the nation. The new Africa Twin gets a fresh Glint Wave Blue Metallic colour scheme and the second generation of Honda’s acclaimed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), allowing the rider to select the transmission’s behaviour for relaxed highway cruising, fast sporty riding or off-roading. Built to cross continents and anything else that gets in its way, the Africa Twin also gets an Incline Detection feature take on steep climbs, Honda Selectable Torque Control to fine tune the power delivery to suit the conditions, multiple riding modes and a detailed LCD dash.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, had this to say, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand. The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time and were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”

