New Dealership for Vespa and Aprilia Scooters in Delhi Inaugurated

Piaggio India have opened yet another showroom for its Vespa and Aprilia brands. This time in the capital city, New Delhi.

The 1,700-square feet showroom currently offers all the products in the Vespa range and both scooters from the SR 150 range. The new dealership is located in Kailash Colony.

Commenting on the launch of the new showroom, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD, Piaggio India said, “The new dealership resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and will offer their customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and customer service”.

When asked to speak about the occasion, Anurag Chaudhary, Business Partner of South Delhi Automobiles, said, “We are pleased to associate with Piaggio and offer their world-class, premium products to our esteemed customers, with the Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa we will deliver not only world-class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who is not only dynamic but also embrace international culture and are upwardly mobile”.

Since its launch, the sharp-looking SR 150 and the SR 150 Race have been gaining interest among buyers, predominantly by the younger generation. This moto-scooter churns out 10.4 PS at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 11.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm. We have road-tested it, take a look at what we found.

Story: Joshua Varghese