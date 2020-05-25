New Benelli TNT 600 Images Leaked

The new Benelli TNT 600 has been captured via images and video and leaked online recently. These videos and images showcase a number of features of the new bike, which include a TFT display, keyless ignition system and backlit switches.

The new Benelli TNT 600 was planned for an early 2020 launch however due to Covid-19 we understandably have seen a delay. The bike was originally showcased at EICMA 2019 but still sported its Euro 4 compliant inline four-cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled, engine, which makes 85 HP and 54 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

From the leaked images we can see a number of styling changes, with the new Benelli TNT 600 receiving a more agile and meaner appearance. The front headlight though does remind us of the Kawasaki’s four-cylinder Z-series. The rear of the bike seems to end well before the rear wheel, which follows a very modern design language used by a fair few motorcycle brands today. It would be interesting to see what the bike looks like in the flesh.

Benelli recently launched a few models in the country, such as the retro-styled Imperiale, that takes on the Royal Enfield 350 and Jawa motorcycles. The company have also sported an adventure-tourer, the TRK 502, as well as a scrambler-styled 250-cc and 500-cc Benelli Leoncino. All of which join the TNT 300 and TNT 600i motorcycles already in Benelli’s range. A BS-VI variant of the 600 will soon be making its self felt on the Indian market.

We will keep you updated with further happenings as soon as Benelli makes further announcements.

Image source: IndianAutosBlog