MY22 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched in India

The MY22 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been launched in India and is priced at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the recent launch of the Ninja 650 and the Z650, the Japanese manufacturers have updated their lineup with the addition of their middleweight cruiser, the Kawasaki Vulcan S. The new model is available in only one colour scheme – Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. This colour combination is a mix of grey and silver with green highlights running over the fuel tank, radiator side covers, and wheel rims.

The BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin motor in the Vulcan S is capable of putting out 61 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm and paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike also features an Ergo-Fit sizing system, which allows a rider to adjust the handlebars, footpegs, and seat to their preferred riding position.

Other features and design language are the same as the previous model. The MY21 model was priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom), marking an increase of Rs 30,000 for the MY22 model. The Vulcan S has only one direct competitor in the Indian market which is the recently launched Benelli 502C Urban Cruiser.