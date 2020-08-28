MY21 Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India

The model year ’21 BS6 compliant Kawasaki Vulcan S has been launched in the country at Rs 5.79 lakh ex-showroom.

The middle-weight cruiser isn’t a bad choice for those shopping around the said asking price with a decent engine for city and highway purposes. The BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S will continue running a 649-cc parallel-twin engine which is shared with the Ninja 650, Z650, and Versys 650. Power figures of the BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S are 61 hp and 62.4 Nm of grunt, both of which are ample for our good ol’ nation.

The new MY21 BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S will also allow owners to play around with ergonomic setting, done by the adjustable handle, seat, and foot-pegs. That would be quite handy and a feature that surely will be used. If you would like to know what the BS4-compliant Kawasaki Vulcan S rode like? Well, click the following link which takes you onwards to a review of said product:

