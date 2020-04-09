Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha Partner for Retail

Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha announced their new partnership where Maxxis products will also be retailed out of Yamaha dealerships across the country.

As part of the new partnership between Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha, the former’s co-branded products will be retailed out of Yamaha’s large network of dealerships across the country. With this move, the tyre manufacturer aims to reach various key markets in India and strengthen its presence among Yamaha’s customer base as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “The year 2020 marks the fifth year of Maxxis operations in India. Maxxis Tyres had a great start this year as we begin our association with Yamaha. To further provide impetus to Maxxis vision, we are advancing our retail partnerships with biggest two-wheeler companies in India. This partnership demonstrates our strength and the ability to offer high quality products for the country’s leading two-wheeler brand and will allow us to reach out to several customers through Yamaha’s robust network across the country. Our aim is to create a strong brand preference for Maxxis in India and showcase Maxxis’ range of innovative and technologically superior products to the customers.”

For now, the Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha partnership will be limited to the sale of scooter tyres only – more specifically, the 125-cc range that includes the Ray ZR range and Fascino. All these scooters use a 90/90-12 for the front and a 110/90-10 for the rear. Additionally, Maxxis have also conducted training sessions that were beneficial to the Yamaha dealers. One of the most attractive things about Maxxis Tyres is their 5+1 unconditional warranty for two-wheeler tyres. Will they begin to sell tyres for Yamaha’s motorcycles as well? We will have to wait and find out.

Story: Joshua Varghese