Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha Partner for Retail

by Leave a Comment

Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha announced their new partnership where Maxxis products will also be retailed out of Yamaha dealerships across the country.

As part of the new partnership between Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha, the former’s co-branded products will be retailed out of Yamaha’s large network of dealerships across the country. With this move, the tyre manufacturer aims to reach various key markets in India and strengthen its presence among Yamaha’s customer base as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “The year 2020 marks the fifth year of Maxxis operations in India. Maxxis Tyres had a great start this year as we begin our association with Yamaha. To further provide impetus to Maxxis vision, we are advancing our retail partnerships with biggest two-wheeler companies in India. This partnership demonstrates our strength and the ability to offer high quality products for the country’s leading two-wheeler brand and will allow us to reach out to several customers through Yamaha’s robust network across the country. Our aim is to create a strong brand preference for Maxxis in India and showcase Maxxis’ range of innovative and technologically superior products to the customers.”

For now, the Maxxis Tyres and Yamaha partnership will be limited to the sale of scooter tyres only – more specifically, the 125-cc range that includes the Ray ZR range and Fascino. All these scooters use a 90/90-12 for the front and a 110/90-10 for the rear. Additionally, Maxxis have also conducted training sessions that were beneficial to the Yamaha dealers. One of the most attractive things about Maxxis Tyres is their 5+1 unconditional warranty for two-wheeler tyres. Will they begin to sell tyres for Yamaha’s motorcycles as well? We will have to wait and find out.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Christini launches AWD 450 Enduro
Jorge Lorenzo to join Ducati?
Jawa Motorcycles Reveal Fuel-efficiency Figure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap