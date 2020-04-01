Mavox Helmets to Get ECE 22.06-certified Products

Indian helmet manufacturer, Mavox Helmets, have taken a bold and commendable step forward by announcing that they intend to bring ECE 22.06-certified products into their portfolio.

In the past week, we had reported that the ECE 22.05 safety rating for helmets was all set to be replaced by an improved standard; the ECE 22.06. Hot on the heels of this news, Mavox Helmets have done us proud by announcing that they will bring ECE 22.06-certified products into their portfolio as well. ECE 22.05 is already considered one of the best-in-the-business as far as helmet safety ratings go and from what we have heard, ECE 22.06 is only going to make it better.

Mavox Helmets currently provide open-face and full-face lids that comply to BIS standards. They are also the youngest Indian helmet manufacturer to receive ECE certification. Not for all of their products, mind you, just for the FX30Max. Going forward, the company wants to make their entire range comply to ECE 22.06 and as motorcyclists, we wish them all the best. Would be nice to have an Indian brand compete with reputed international helmet manufacturers, wouldn’t it?

For more details on the shift from ECE 22.05 to ECE 22.06, click here.

Story: Joshua Varghese