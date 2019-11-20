Limited Edition Royal Enfield Helmets Unveiled

There are a selection of limited edition Royal Enfield Helmets that have been unveiled. The line of new full-face and open helmets for their customers will be limited to just 200 units.

Why just 200 helmets, you ask? These special helmets will each be hand-painted with the iconic Royal Enfield pinstripes, seen on the tank of their Bullet range of motorcycles. Royal Enfield say that these are also called Madras stripes and stand for simplicity, authenticity and craftsmanship.

The prices for these Royal Enfield helmets have not been revealed on the website, although interested customers can register for more details. Royal Enfield have currently been updating their range of riding gear and accessories for the masses. We can expect these helmets to be sold at a premium considering they are limited-edition, hand-painted pieces.

The website also offers a ‘Make Your Own’ section that offers an individual the chance to customize a helmet based on their personal preference. In other news, the Royal Enfield website also gets an option of 16 new silencer options under ‘Accessories’ for the ‘Classic’ range. Gotta say, we love seeing the new products and initiatives that Royal Enfield have to offer.

Read more: Royal Enfield Rider Mania Set for Thrilling Weekend

Story: Azaman Chothia