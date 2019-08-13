KTM Power Ride Announced for Independence Day

KTM have announced a Power Ride to celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day.

Austrian manufacturers, KTM, are now India’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand and have announced a ride for India’s 73rd Independence day. The ride will bring together the KTM community and motorcycle enthusiasts. The first edition of the ride will see more than 3,000 KTM owners from over 100 cities participating in a half-day ride and covering over 2 lakh kilometres together.

KTM plan to have one Power Ride every quarter to create a platform for passionate bikers from across the country to connect with each other in person or virtually. Power Rides will cover owners across the entire range of KTM bikes from the 125 to 390.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto, said “Over the years, KTM India has built a strong community of over 2 lakh KTM owners and, thus, KTM Power Ride is an apt platform for the community to come together in spirit. KTM riders demand the highest of performance standards from their bikes as well as peer riders. Power Rides will form a strong platform for this group of evolved bikers to connect with each other across over 100 cities”

Riders interested in the Power Ride can register at their nearest KTM showroom and more information is available here

Story: Azaman Chothia