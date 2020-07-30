KTM Announce Multiple Owner Benefits

Book a new KTM motorcycle to earn instant rewards.

Buyers of all new KTM motorcycles booked before 20th September 2020 will get a free three-year warranty extension over the standard two-year warranty and a free one-year countrywide road-side assistance plan. Lucky buyers will also have the chance to win an iPhone 11 and a fan package of KTM merchandise every week.

In addition to these freebies, the Austrian brand is also offering an attractive ownership plan for the KTM 390 Adventure with up to 95 per-cent financing from Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, and EMIs starting at Rs 6,999 per month. The KTM 390 Adventure costs Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and this initiative will bring this travel motorcycle within reach of many prospective buyers.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto had this to say; “KTM is the most loved European brand among the biking enthusiasts in India with a phenomenal response for every product upgrade & introduction. To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, we have raised the value proposition by providing a limited period offer of free three years extended warranty and one year road side assistance. All that the customers have to do is rush to our stores and book their favourite KTM to avail the benefits”