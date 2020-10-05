KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 now on MRF Rubber

The KTM 390 variants have always run on imported Metzeler tyres, much to our delight, however the bikes are now being shipped with MRF hoops.

Ever since their launch, the KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 have always run on sticky Metzeler Sportec M5 tyres, while the smaller-capacity siblings made do with Indian-made MRF rubber. Now, with the Austrian brand claiming difficulties with importing the German tyres to India, even the KTM 390 Duke and RC are being shipped with the MRF Revs C1 tyres found on their smaller-capacity siblings.

KTM recently announced now liveries for their entire RC range, but swapped out the tyres without any official announcement. Indian import restrictions and supply chain constraints are probably responsible, but there has been no word from the manufacturer about whether this tyre swap is a make-shift arrangement for the time being till they sort out their supply chain issues, or of this is a permanent shift. We expect there has also been quite a bit of cost saved by switching to an Indian tyre manufacturer, but none of this is being passed on to customers, with no price cut being announced.

Expect more info as soon as we have it.