KTM 390 Adventure to Launch Soon

The most awaited ADV in India, the KTM 390 Adventure, showcased and revealed at the IBW, is likely to launch this week in India.

New rumours state that the wait for the KTM 390 Adventure may just be over. KTM are ready to bring the much-awaited ADV motorcycle to us and we expect it to be priced around Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is all you need to know about the new 390 Adventure.

The KTM 390 Adventure seems to be more promising than ever. The Austrian powerhouse has used a lot of the design elements from bigger brother, the 790 Adventure. The bike uses the same 373.2-cc engine seen in the 390 Duke and the power figures are the same as well, save for some changes to the mapping to make for a meatier mid-range. The new elements on the KTM 390 Adventure are the new 19- and 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, which will have 100/90-19 and 130/80-17 tyres respectively.

The suspension set-up includes a 43-mm USD fork with compression and rebound adjustability and a rear monoshock that can be adjusted for preload and rebound. The wheelbase of the bike has been significantly increased, to more than 1,400 mm, to suit its off-road characteristics. The fuel tank can now accommodate 14.5 litres and weighs in at 158 kg dry. The motorcycle will, of course, also get a BS VI-compliant engine.

The KTM 390 Adventure will go up against the likes of the Benelli TRK 502 and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300. We can’t wait to get our hands on the all-new ADV to tell you all about how it fares.