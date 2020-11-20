KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India Today

The KTM 250 Adventure has been officially made its debut in our good ol’ market today for the price of Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is KTM’s second launch in the small-capacity adventure segment along with its elder sibling the 390 Adventure. The segment itself has been gaining momentum now sporting five motorcycles in the 200-cc to 400-cc category all of whom offer a little something unique. The story would seem to continue with the 250 Adventure as it does sit smack-bang in the middle in banking circles with the two Indians lighter and the two Europeans heavier on the wallet.

The 248-cc DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder heart beats at a rate much liked in motorcycle conversations when ridden on the Duke 250. Power figures of 30 hp and 24 Nm of torque are capable yet forgiving digits for the learner and yet that engine should have a little happiness in it too for the experienced souls. A six-speed gearbox with a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) is pipped to allow smoother clutchless down-shifts. The bike will also come with a 14.5-litre fuel tank, ByBre brakes with Bosch ABS, WP Apex suspension, and 19-inch rims upfront with 17-inches at the rear to name a few. In addition, owners can also choose from KTM Power Parts which are upgraded parts sold by KTM themselves.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said, “The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise. Our Adventure range is conceptualized to address this trend. The KTM 390 Adventure, which was launched earlier this year has been received very well by biking enthusiasts and has paved the way for the new member in the KTM Adventure model family. Based on the KTM 390 Adventure platform, the all-new KTM 250 Adventure is a Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of riders from every part of the world. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused ergonomics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily commuting and weekend escapes outside the city either on or away from the tarmac. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment. The KTM 250 Adventure will be available through exciting & affordable ownership plans too, the details for which will be made available at the KTM showrooms.”