Kawasaki W800 Launched in India

The Kawasaki W800 is the latest retro offering from the Japanese manufacturer in India and is priced at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new W800 is a tribute to the W1 that was sold in 1965. The W1 was one of the most powerful Japanese bikes of its time and laid the foundation for Kawasaki’s legendary Z1 and H2 motorcycles. The Kawasaki W800 is powered by a 773-cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin unit that makes 52 hp and 62.9 Nm of torque. The W800 gets a five-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

The W800 has a classic old-school styling that is combined with modern technology. For braking, the motorcycle gets a 320-mm disc up front and a 270-mm disc at the rear. The bike gets 18-inch aluminium spoked wheels with a 100/90-18 front and a 130/80-18 at the rear.

A telescopic fork handles suspension at the front while twin shock absorbers take care of the rear. The bike also gets a five-step adjustable clutch lever and a four-step adjustable brake lever. Other features include a retro-styled instrument panel with analogue dials for the speedometer and the tachometer along with a multi-functional LCD screen. Highlights on the W800 include Kawasaki Advanced Dynamic Analysis Designed frame, round LED headlight and sculpted fuel tank.

The W800 is available only in one dual-tone paint scheme – Metallic flat spark black/Metallic matte graphite grey. The price of the W800 is slightly high due to the fact that the motorcycle will be brought to India via the SKD (Semi Knocked Down) route. Deliveries of the motorcycle will commence by mid-August and you might want to hurry if you want one. Bookings will be closed soon because the motorcycle is being sold in limited numbers for the first lot.

Story: Azaman Chothia