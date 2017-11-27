Kawasaki Versys-X 300 touring motorcycle launched in India

The newest Versys is priced at Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and will be locally assembled at India Kawasaki’s Chakan, Pune plant. This is the smallest capacity touring bike from Kawasaki and will be a more affordable option than the larger Versys 650 which is priced at Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The newly launched Versys-X 300 is powered by a 249-cc parallel-twin churning out 40 PS at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Kawasaki says that the engine has been designed to offer “smooth, torquey, power at low and medium rpm and powerful acceleration at high rpm.”

Speaking about the launch Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors said, “The Versys-X 300 will offer a high level of riding excitement and rider confidence in a wide variety of roads. What makes Versys-X 300 versatile is comfortable highway cruising and easy riding in the city.”

Aiding the versatility of the tourer are it’s long travel suspension – 41 mm telescopic fork in front and the rear gets a bottom-link monoshock with adjustable preload. The good news for Indian riders is the Kawasaki Versys-X 300’s accessible seat height of 815 mm and the intelligent heat management system which helps dissipate engine heat away from the rider and the fuel tank frame. Other touring-friendly bits include a 17- litre fuel tank, wide handlebar and the promise of nimble handling.



Braking duties are handled by a single 290 mm petal disc in front and a 220 mm petal disc on the rear wheel, and the reassurance ABS. Kawasaki state that although the Versys-X hasn’t been designed for off-road use, the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels give it greater capability on unpaved roads than its larger, street-focused brothers.

The ex-showroom price of Rs 4.60 lakh for the Versys-X 300 might seem steep to some, considering one can get it’s larger sibling Z650 for another Rs 40,000, but do bear in mind that these are two completely different animals.