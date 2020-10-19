Kawasaki India Festive Season Offers

This festive season Kawasaki India have some interesting offers lined up mainly for adventure and off-road lovers.

Kawasaki India are offering big discount vouchers on four motorcycles from their line-up which will include the Versys 650, KLX 110, KLX 140 and the KX 100. These vouchers can be redeemed directly at a Kawasaki dealership and will be valid from 18 October to 30 November.

For the Versys 650 and the KLX 110, the manufacturers are offering vouchers of Rs 30,000. This will give customers a discount of that amount on the BS6 Versys 650 which is currently priced at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the KLX 110 which is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, there will be vouchers of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 for the KLX 140 and the KX 100 respectively. The KLX 140 is priced at 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and the KX 100 is priced at Rs 4.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Out of all of these motorcycles, the Versys 650 is the only one which is a road-legal motorcycle, while the KLX and KX range are hardcore off-road machines.

For all of the other models from the line-up, Rs 3,000 vouchers can be purchased from Amazon and redeemed at authorized dealerships. Customers will also get a free Kawasaki coffee mug with every purchase.