Jawa Perak Bookings Open

Jawa Motorcycles India have confirmed that bookings have opened for their retro-modern bobber, the Jawa Perak.

The Jawa Perak was first revealed over a year ago and the manufacturer claims that deliveries are slated to begin from April onwards. Of course, that means that the Perak will be BS VI-compliant. Unlike the other Jawas, the Perak will draw power from a 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 30.4 hp and a peak torque of 31 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed gearbox, and braking is taken care of by discs at either end supplemented with dual-channel ABS. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The Jawa Perak sits on an 18-inch wheel at the front while the rear rests on a 17-incher. The tyre sizes are 100/90-18 and 140/70-17 respectively.

As for the looks, Jawa have taken great care to preserve as much of the original model’s appeal as possible while also incorporating enough elements to attract young customers too. The token amount for booking is Rs 10,000.

Story: Joshua Varghese