Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Jawa Perak Bookings Open

by Leave a Comment

Jawa Motorcycles India have confirmed that bookings have opened for their retro-modern bobber, the Jawa Perak.

The Jawa Perak was first revealed over a year ago and the manufacturer claims that deliveries are slated to begin from April onwards. Of course, that means that the Perak will be BS VI-compliant. Unlike the other Jawas, the Perak will draw power from a 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 30.4 hp and a peak torque of 31 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed gearbox, and braking is taken care of by discs at either end supplemented with dual-channel ABS. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The Jawa Perak sits on an 18-inch wheel at the front while the rear rests on a 17-incher. The tyre sizes are 100/90-18 and 140/70-17 respectively.

As for the looks, Jawa have taken great care to preserve as much of the original model’s appeal as possible while also incorporating enough elements to attract young customers too. The token amount for booking is Rs 10,000.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Mahi Racing back on top as Sofuoglu wins in Imola
Is this Ducati's new scrambler?
Benelli showcases three new bikes for 2015 launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap